Young Tech Millionaire’s Iconic Luxury Yacht Is Truly Fit for a Modern King

Some yachts are made to turn heads with their innovative design and capabilities, while others win people’s hearts with their fabulous history. Forever linked to the beloved Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed, this decades-old luxury yacht is still a stunner, and its young owner knows it.
We all know what it means to be a petrolhead, but did you know that there’s also such a thing as a “yachty?” This is what Bassim Haidar calls himself. A Lebanese national born in Nigeria, Haidar founded a telecommunication company that ended up becoming one of the most important ones in Africa and the Middle East. Like any knowledgeable millionaire, he treated himself to several luxury yachts, along the way.
But the one that won his heart is Mohamed Al-Fayed’s infamous yacht, the one where his son, Dodi, and Princess Diana, spent their final happy days together. Previously named Sokar and Jonkal, the newly-renamed Bash is and always be an iconic boat. This is exactly why Haidar chose it, impressed with its rich history. Built in 1990, by the luxury Codecasa shipyard, the 209-footer (63.8 meters) is brimming with classic elegance.
Bash’s fabulous interiors, created by the reputable English H2 Yacht Design, reveal a lot of wood paneling, massive furniture, and a timeless decor. Up to 12 guests can be accommodated in its nine cabins, while enjoying the generous jacuzzi, the spacious swim platform, and the numerous al-fresco living areas. There’s also a helipad, and the owner’s stateroom features an en-suite spa pool.
As a “yachty,” Haidar gave this elegant yacht a modern touch, by adding a dazzling range of water toys, including four jet skis and even surfboards. He told SuperYacht Times that his favorite thing about owning a yacht is the freedom to go anywhere and stay there as long as you like. That’s because Bash boasts impressive world-cruising capabilities. It can cruise for 12 hours on overnight trips, offering a range of 6,900 nautical miles (7,940 miles/12,778 km), and a top speed of 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph).
Like a kid with his favorite toy, the young millionaire is eager to take the majestic Bash on future adventures, as far as the Norwegian Fjords. This historic beauty with modern luxuries still has many stories to tell.
