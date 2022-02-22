Horizon Sells 73-Foot Luxury Yacht With Skyline Configuration

Taiwanese shipyard Horizon Yachts announced that its FD75 entry-level fast-displacement hull was recently sold to a repeat client. Once completed, the vessel will feature a Skyline configuration and a modern beach house-style interior.
The 73-ft (22-meter) yacht was commissioned by a repeat Horizon customer, and it features a highly customized layout. The main deck will house a salon that will have large custom sofa and a coffee table with a lift mechanism, which can offer plenty of storage space.
There’s also a bar area, which will include a TV, an ice maker machine, a wine cooler, and a place where bottles can be stored. For this model, the owner wanted the galley to be positioned furthest forward on the main deck.
This eliminates the typical raised pilothouse design and creates an open-plan appearance. The fully equipped galley area will feature a large island and an atrium roof. Next to it, a dining space will be provided.
The wheelhouse will sit on the upper deck. Thanks to this layout, the entire room was redesigned to include the helm station and a lounge with a dinette.
As requested by the owner, the FD75 will have a Modern Beach House design style. That means white and silver oak wood accents will complement the neutral colors of the furnishings. Wood battens will be used on the main deck and in the sky lounge, giving these areas a modern look.
The master ensuite stateroom will be located furthest forward. It will be accessed from the galley area via a few steps. The owner will get to enjoy a large private space that will come complete with a fold-down TV above the bed, a vanity, multiple full-height hanging lockers, and a custom chaise lounge. Guests will be accommodated in three ensuite staterooms located on the lower deck.
The new FD75 is currently under construction. The vessel is expected to head to its owner in the summer. Once delivered, the yacht will cruise the U.S. East Coast and the turquoise waters of the Bahamas.
