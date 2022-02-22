Horizon Sells 73-Foot Luxury Yacht With Skyline Configuration

Taiwanese shipyard Horizon Yachts announced that its FD75 entry-level fast-displacement hull was recently sold to a repeat client. Once completed, the vessel will feature a Skyline configuration and a modern beach house-style interior.

Editor's note: Gallery shows images of the FD75 Skylinine Hull Number Four.

