Hilux Pickup Truck-Based 1997 Toyota Classic Is One Weird JDM Treat, Only 100 Made

More on this:

1 The Supra or GR Yaris Are Awesome but the GT-One Was Toyota’s Most Outrageous Road Car

2 Toyota Supra Races Tesla Model 3 Performance Over a 1/4 Mile and You Won’t Believe Who Won

3 Toyota AE86 Gets Unorthodox Engine Swap, Some JDM Purists Will Not Be Happy

4 2023 Toyota Sienna Limited Edition Is a "Gotta Have It" Minivan, Carmaker Says

5 2023 Toyota Tundra Flaunts SR5-Exclusive SX Package, One Fewer Engine Option