Toyota Supra Races Tesla Model 3 Performance Over a 1/4 Mile and You Won’t Believe Who Won

When Toyota first introduced us to the latest-generation Supra, we knew to expect a dynamic sports car with excellent handling characteristics. It’s safe to say that it did not disappoint, winning over the hearts of most people that have gotten the chance to drive it before sitting down to write about it.
That being said, the GR Supra isn’t necessarily a straight-line brawler. It’s far from the first car that comes to mind whenever we think about drag racing, and that’s because it’s merely a sports car, not a supercar. There’s no massive supercharged V8 under the hood, or some twin turbocharged V8 or even V6 unit.
What it does have, if you opt for the flagship spec, is a turbocharged (single turbo) inline-six engine, lifted from German carmaker BMW. If you’d like to piss some people off, you could say the GR Supra is nothing more than a BMW Z4 with a Toyota shell on top – clearly an exaggeration, but not that far from being true either.
Regardless, one should still not underestimate the Supra in a straight line, because on paper, it’s deceptively quick. That inline-six unit produces 382 hp (387 ps) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque post 2021 model year, whereas older versions were good for 335 hp (340 ps) and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) of torque. You should be able to cover a quarter mile in about 12.5 seconds in a flagship-spec Supra.
As for the Model 3 Performance, post 2018 models come with 450 hp and 471 lb-ft (639 Nm) of torque and over a quarter mile, the full electric Tesla should be about a fully second quicker than the GR Supra, but there’s a catch, at least as far as this video is concerned.
There’s nothing in the description, and the uploader didn’t offer any clarification in the comments section, but there’s no way this Supra is 100% stock, because as you’ll be able to see, it just kicked that Tesla’s behind with extreme prejudice.
The Model 3 Performance crossed the finish line in 11.52 seconds at 116.09 mph (186.82 kph), while the Supra just edged it in 11.45 seconds at 125.90 mph (202.61 kph).
