2023 Toyota Tundra Flaunts SR5-Exclusive SX Package, One Fewer Engine Option

For the second year of production, the V6-only Tundra will ditch the lowest-spec engine option that cranks out 348 horsepower and 405 pound-feet (550 Nm). The 2023 model kicks off with 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm), and obviously enough, hybrid assistance is optionally available.
Although not as economical as the 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 in the Ford F-150, the 3.4-liter i-Force Max V6 is estimated at 22 miles to the gallon (10.7 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle. It also exceeds the output figures of the Blue Oval’s hybrid option at 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet (790 Nm) of torque available at 2,400 revolutions per minute.
Toyota erroneously uses “new” one too many times in the attached release although there’s little in the way of additions over the 2022 model. The only addition mentioned in the said release comes in the guise of a visual package, the SX Package “that offers an updated appearance without a hefty price tag.” Considering the relatively high price of the most basic trim, one would expect the Japanese automaker to eat some of that humble pie.
Exclusive to the SR5 grade with either two- or four-wheel drive, this option can be specified on the Double Cab with the 6.5-inch bed and CrewMax with the 5.5-inch bed. Available in White, Midnight Black Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, and the pictured Magnetic Gray Metallic, the SX Package is rocking 18-inch wheels finished in a dark gray that contrasts nicely with the chromed lug nuts and the silvery gray-finished brake calipers.
The door handles and rear inboard bumper are finished in the body’s color instead of the usual black. Toyota removes the door badges for a cleaner side view, yet the 4x4 badge on the tailgate gets blacked out for extra visual impact. As for the cabin, the SX Package brings forth black trim pieces.
Pricing information isn't currently available.
