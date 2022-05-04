The JDM 2022 Nissan GT-R Is Sold Out

Volkswagen usually introduces a redesigned vehicle every seven years. But when it comes to Nissan, the Japanese automaker has really lost its edge. The 370Z, for example, was manufactured from 2009 through 2020. The worst offender, however, is the GT-R introduced back in 2007.
That’s 15 years ago, enough time for Volkswagen to launch two generations of the Golf. Speaking of which, the Mk 5 was in production back then and we’re already in the presence of the Mk 8. The bad news doesn’t end here.
Introduced as a 2009 model in the United States of America, the R35 used to start at $69,850 for the lowliest specification. Adjusted for inflation, that’s $93,605 in today’s freedom eagles. Have a wild guess how much an R35 costs for the 2022 model year. At $113,540 before taxes and options, it’s a hard pass for many people who might fancy the C8 Corvette Z06 more thanks to its flat-plane crank V8 and supercar-slaying performance.
Discontinued in Europe and the United Kingdom in March 2022 in light of noise regulations, the R35 was dropped in Australia in October 2021 because of side impact regulations. There’s no hiding this car’s venerable age, but one question lingers unanswered. When will the R35 go away for good? Given the latest development in Japan, maybe as early as 2022.
The 2022 model year Nissan GT-R is no longer available to order in the Land of the Rising Sun “because the number of orders has reached the planned sales volume.” That choice of words is pretty interesting if you remember that the R35 isn’t a high-volume automobile like the Volkswagen Golf in the EU/UK and the Ford Explorer in the United States of America.
We also have to remind ourselves that Subaru’s Japanese website informed prospective customers that the order books for the first-generation BRZ would close in July 2020. One month later, the carparazzi spotted the first near-production prototype of the second-generation BRZ.
The JDM R35 is currently listed in precisely six configurations, starting with the Pure Edition at ¥10,828,400 (or $83,630 at current exchange rates). At the other end of the spectrum, we have the Track Edition Engineered by NISMO T-Spec at ¥17,881,600 (make that circa $138,130).
On that note, here’s looking forward to Nissan announcing what the future holds for the R35 that still features a very special je ne sais quoi about it.
