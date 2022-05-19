2023 Toyota Sienna Limited Edition Is a "Gotta Have It" Minivan, Carmaker Says

America’s top-selling minivan last year, the Toyota Sienna, is blowing 25 candles off its birthday cake, and to celebrate the occasion, the automaker has launched a limited edition model stateside, with 2,525 units to be made.
Based on the XSE grade, which slots between the LE, and XLE, and the Limited, and Platinum, the 2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition features sportier bumpers at both ends, black-finished side mirror caps, stiffer suspension, and available 20-inch alloys, with a five-spoke design.
These are normally unique to the XSE, and the special edition minivan gets other stuff from the model on which it builds. It is also equipped with the XSE Plus Package, with roof rails, premium audio from JBL, navigation system, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, and 1500-watt converter.
From here on, it has several items found on the Limited trim level, including the auto-dimming side mirrors, puddle lights, black leather-trimmed seats with silver stitching, heated and ventilated front seats with memory function, backlit door sills at the front, and more. ‘25th Anniversary’ floor mats are included too, alongside an exclusive black key fob cover that displays the same logo.
Available with front- or all-wheel drive, the 2023 Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition can be had in Celestial Silver or Wind Chill Pearl. Black badging on the outside, as well as the black-finished antenna, and other such details, provide contrast to the paint.
Toyota hasn’t said anything about the pricing of the special edition version of the minivan, but it should be costlier than the XSE. The latter carries an MSRP of $42,825 for the 2022 model year, the company’s official website reveals, whereas the Limited comes from $47,525, before destination. For the range-topping Platinum, customers are looking at a minimum of $50,725. Meanwhile, the range kicks off from $35,285 for the LE and $40,575 for the XLE.
