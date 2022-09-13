Highway Patrol Couldn't Resist Pulling Over This StreetHunter MK5 Toyota Supra Cop Car

America is perhaps the only place on earth where you can avoid getting arrested by law enforcement officers for knowing your rights. With those freedoms, citizens are known to push the boundaries of what’s legal and what’s not (with a little grasp of U.S. laws, of course). That said, car tuners and highway patrol share a The Fox and the Hound (1981) film kind of relationship. Cops love cars. They are human, after all. But if you break the law – you’re a** is getting a ticket.
Last week, car enthusiast and vlogger Thomas Hunt of TJ Hunt YouTube channel turned his StreetHunter MK5 Supra into a Cop car for laughs. He was meticulous in the design and ensured the mods would not put him at crossroads with the local authorities.
His MK5 Supra isn’t your regular out-of-the-dealership unit. It’s a 2019 SEMA participant that dons an impressive one-of-a-kind wide body kit from StreetFighter LA. Its MK4 TRD-inspired wing was the talk of the town during the event, momentarily sending glances away from industry-leading brands like Rocket Bunny Pandem.
Turning your car into a cop car isn’t a difficult task. All you need is a police car livery, some flashlights and sirens, and a PS system. Hunt’s car is black, which simplified the entire project to a few hours.
The result was phenomenal. It brings back youthful memories of playing Need For Speed Hot Pursuit. But the whole intention of doing the project wasn’t for a dose of nostalgia but for street reactions.
“I was a little uneasy and a little nervous driving on the freeway with this big a** light bar on top. This is the first time driving the cop car on the road, and as I left the house this morning, all of my neighbors were filming me,” Hunt said on a recently released video.
According to U.S. law, the vlogger would only get in trouble if the car had the term ‘Police’ printed. Also, the badges displayed shouldn’t have any realism to any state department.
All in all, the YouTuber did not get pulled over by highway patrol driving on the freeway, but not after goofing around with a couple of cops from San Diego Police.
PS: If you are interested in knowing more about what happened to the YouTuber, we recommend watching the video below. You could learn a thing or two about mods that'll not get you pulled over by authorities in the United States.
His MK5 Supra isn’t your regular out-of-the-dealership unit. It’s a 2019 SEMA participant that dons an impressive one-of-a-kind wide body kit from StreetFighter LA. Its MK4 TRD-inspired wing was the talk of the town during the event, momentarily sending glances away from industry-leading brands like Rocket Bunny Pandem.
Turning your car into a cop car isn’t a difficult task. All you need is a police car livery, some flashlights and sirens, and a PS system. Hunt’s car is black, which simplified the entire project to a few hours.
The result was phenomenal. It brings back youthful memories of playing Need For Speed Hot Pursuit. But the whole intention of doing the project wasn’t for a dose of nostalgia but for street reactions.
“I was a little uneasy and a little nervous driving on the freeway with this big a** light bar on top. This is the first time driving the cop car on the road, and as I left the house this morning, all of my neighbors were filming me,” Hunt said on a recently released video.
According to U.S. law, the vlogger would only get in trouble if the car had the term ‘Police’ printed. Also, the badges displayed shouldn’t have any realism to any state department.
All in all, the YouTuber did not get pulled over by highway patrol driving on the freeway, but not after goofing around with a couple of cops from San Diego Police.
PS: If you are interested in knowing more about what happened to the YouTuber, we recommend watching the video below. You could learn a thing or two about mods that'll not get you pulled over by authorities in the United States.