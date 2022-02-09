Slammed Widebody Toyota GR Supra Love/Hate Build Is Stanced Enough for Zs

The curious case of 2023 Nissan Z preparedness continues to give us new CGI food for thought. Through “pain, heartache, a crooked spine, emotional and psychological damage.” And more words that should have forever remained untold.
Thanks to the incredible advent of social media technology, today we are only getting the best of the best creations – at least as far as automotive virtual artists are concerned. And none of the woes that will go into making a cool project a tangible reality. Well, let us go the other way around for a moment.
Some pixel masters give us automotive creations just for the sake of art. Others blend the CGI work with actual real-world projects, even if only unexpectedly. Then there is also a ridiculously small niche of people that take finished, real builds and give them a little room for CGI play across the plains of imagination land.
Such is the case with John, the virtual artist better known as johnrendering on social media, who recently gave us another example of how reality turns into imagination... Instead of the other way around. Following Daigo Saito’s drift-prone 800-horsepower NASCAR V8 Hakosuka Nissan Skyline GT-R, the author keeps us firmly entrenched into the JDM way of life.
With help from a crimson Toyota GR Supra. The Mk5 that is just a bit too controversial for purists has also been the love/hate opus of the person behind the Ovrdue clothing brand. And what we see right now is the idealized, CGI-fictional version of a very real-world build. One that is a squeaky clean (before the new livery) slammed widebody car. And also clad in Street Hunter Designs carbon fiber bits and pieces.
But what we do not see from behind the beautiful, mountainous sun-setting renders is the trouble the owner has gone through to achieve this look. Seriously, some of the words he uses to describe the ordeal are NSFW. Well, at least the ride looks splendid! And it certainly seems prepared to face any upcoming 2023 Nissan Z aftermarket woes...
