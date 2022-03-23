Higgins, Mark Higgins, To Celebrate 60 Years of 007 With Defender Rally This Weekend

James Bond fans may want to keep a close eye on the racing scene this weekend, as the popular film franchise’s 60th anniversary will be celebrated by Land Rover in the Bowler Defender Challenge, on March 26, in the North Wales leg of the competition, on gravel.
The automaker, whose 4x4s have been featured in James Bond films for almost 40 years, since the 1983 ‘Octopussy’ to the latest release, ‘No Time To Die,’ will put British Rally Champion, and 007 Stunt Driver, Mark Higgins, behind the wheel of a rally-prepped Defender 90, assisted by co-driver Claire Williams.
“The new Defender is a tough and capable vehicle when it leaves the production line, and I’ve seen it perform really challenging stunts while on the set of ‘No Time To Die,” said Higgins. “With the race ready enhancements made by the Bowler team, and with Claire by my side, we are confident we can have a great result.”
Sporting the trademark black and gold livery, displaying the name of each Bond film on the hood and tailgate, and having ‘007 60th’ logos on the sides and roof, the SUV that will be put through its paces this weekend is based on the Defender 90, packing the P300 Ingenium powertrain.
Nonetheless, it does have a few modifications, such as the roll cage, new roof spoiler, sports exhaust system, and improved engine and transmission cooling. It rides on 18-inch Bowler wheels wrapped in chunky rubber and has a bespoke suspension that’s much stiffer than the standard offering, featuring unique turrets, new springs, and modified subframes.
“To celebrate Land Rover’s long-running association with the Bond franchise, our very own special agent will showcase the durability and all-terrain capability of [the] Defender with a nod to its special appearance in ‘No Time To Die,’” added Land Rover’s Director, Finbar McFall.
“The new Defender is a tough and capable vehicle when it leaves the production line, and I’ve seen it perform really challenging stunts while on the set of ‘No Time To Die,” said Higgins. “With the race ready enhancements made by the Bowler team, and with Claire by my side, we are confident we can have a great result.”
Sporting the trademark black and gold livery, displaying the name of each Bond film on the hood and tailgate, and having ‘007 60th’ logos on the sides and roof, the SUV that will be put through its paces this weekend is based on the Defender 90, packing the P300 Ingenium powertrain.
Nonetheless, it does have a few modifications, such as the roll cage, new roof spoiler, sports exhaust system, and improved engine and transmission cooling. It rides on 18-inch Bowler wheels wrapped in chunky rubber and has a bespoke suspension that’s much stiffer than the standard offering, featuring unique turrets, new springs, and modified subframes.
“To celebrate Land Rover’s long-running association with the Bond franchise, our very own special agent will showcase the durability and all-terrain capability of [the] Defender with a nod to its special appearance in ‘No Time To Die,’” added Land Rover’s Director, Finbar McFall.