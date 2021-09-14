Motor Yacht Sage Lets You and 14 Friends Live Italian Yachting Dream for $900K a Piece

New James Bond Movie Is the Ultimate Test Drive for the Range Rover Sport SVR

New behind-the-scenes footage of the latest James Bond movie in the franchise shows the Range Rover Sport SVR being put through the ultimate test drive, in an action-packed car chase sequence. 7 photos



New behind-the-scene footage shared by Land Rover shows two of these SVRs being pushed to extremes in a challenging off-road car chase, with everything being shot for real, with no CGI (computer-generated imagery) help or anything.



Stunt-coordinator Lee Morrison explains that the



Eiger Gray paintwork, optional Carbon Pack, and Narvik Black 22-inch alloys with all-terrain tires is the combination customers can replicate using the Land Rover configurator, getting a taste of that unique stealth and performance, as boasted by Finbar McFall, Land Rover Marketing Operations Director.



The fastest Land Rover ever packs a powerful 575HP supercharged V8 engine and can go from 0 to 100 km (0 to 62 miles) in 4.5 seconds. It can reach a top speed of 283 kph (176 mph).



Land Rover also flaunts other models in the movie, with a Range Rover Classic, three Defenders, and a Series III Land Rover also featuring in the flick.



No Time to Die is Daniel Craig’s fifth appearance in the James Bond series and his final go as the 007. The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and will be released in the U.K. on September 30 and in the U.S. on October 8.



