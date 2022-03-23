Digitally Revived Ford Escort Reverts Focus to Three-Door Hatchback Glory Days

Certain things tend to linger on for a long time in our memories. And the same thing happens to the automotive world’s virtual artists, who usually have a CGI way of coming full circle.
Not long ago, Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, has imagined a third-generation Fox Body Ford Mustang muscle hatchback boasting classic Honda Civic and Escort Hot Hatch vibes. Naturally, it only existed in the digital imagination of the author, and it was there to stay, it seems.
As such, even though he moved on – with a CGI-reborn Buick Grand National Turbo-T, a 1990s Ford Bronco and F-150-inspired Expedition Nite three-door SUV, as well as a cool Buick pickup truck rendering – the Escort idea seemed unwilling to fade away in the background. Besides, the pixel master is well aware that it has been years since Ford revived the nameplate in China and did so with remarkable success.
Thus, his latest digital project now boasts the classic three-door hatchback allure of North American Ford Escorts belonging to the first- and second-generation timeline (model years 1981-1990 and 1991-1996, respectively). However, even though he could have easily taken the design of the Chinese (plus Taiwan and the Middle East) market Escort for granted, especially since the compact sedan model just received a facelift last year, he still went for a different approach.
Instead, he wanted to remind us of his childhood “2-door Escort GTs” (they were all three-door hatchbacks, but we will excuse the misunderstanding, it was a long time ago!) with a little help from the current Euro-exclusive Ford Focus. The fourth-generation successor of the iconic Escort got shortened a little, lost a couple of doors, and now looks decidedly ready for a complete RS makeover, according to the channel’s audience!
Well, if you ask us, even a 276-hp 2.3-liter EcoBoost ST treatment would be better than nothing...
