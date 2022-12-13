Hey There, 2024 Audi A4 Avant PHEV, Is That a Ginormous Panoramic Glass Roof We're Seeing?

More on this:

1 Audi A4 Avant Gets a Stylish Unofficial Makeover to Remind Us It's Not on Sale Stateside

2 2024 Audi A4 Avant B10 Gearing Up to Become a Low-Riding Alternative to Crossovers

3 2024 Audi A4 Avant Gets Digitally Stripped of Its Camo, Reveals the Russian Doll Design

4 2024 Audi A4 Avant Looks Like an All-Weather Warrior, Too Bad They Won't Sell It Stateside

5 Neither Snow nor Rain Will Stop the New 2024 Audi A4 Avant B10 From Testing