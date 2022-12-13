Hey There, 2024 Audi A4 Avant PHEV, Is That a Ginormous Panoramic Glass Roof We're Seeing?

Audi continues working on the next-generation A4, and the latest version to have become the focus of the camera lens is the A4 Avant PHEV, with two prototypes caught undergoing cold-weather testing.
Having doubts that you are indeed looking at the plug-in hybrid and not the usual ICE-powered models? Well, one tester had a visible charging port on the left rear fender, and the other one was adorned with ‘high-voltage’ stickers.
But that’s not the big news here, because if you look closely at the roof antenna, then you will see that it appears to sit on some sort of an ‘island’ piece. This might suggest that the car has a massive panoramic glass roof, which will bathe the cabin in more natural light than ever. Our spy photographers have also hinted at a possible solar roof, which would indeed slightly improve the zero-emission range, but we wouldn’t hold our breath for such a feature.
Looking like an evolution of its predecessor, the 2024 Audi A4 Avant has a grille that was slightly moved down and a much bigger central air intake. The roofline is a bit more arched towards the rear, and unless we’re looking at clever packaging, then the cargo area could have been affected. Flush-mounted door handles will be part of the redesign, and you should ignore those taillights for now, because they are provisional, as the final ones will look different.
Besides the plug-in hybrid power, expect mild hybrids, too, as well as gasoline engines for most parts of the world, including North America. Europe, on the other hand, might get at least one diesel, and all of them will be topped off by the full-blown RS variant. Audi might drop the veil off the B10 generation A4 in the first half of 2023, but that is yet to be confirmed.
