2024 Audi A4 Avant B10 Gearing Up to Become a Low-Riding Alternative to Crossovers

Since the average Joe keeps buying crossovers over everything else, this will eventually seal the fate of many body styles, wagons included. But it will be a while until the traditional estate gives its last breath, and until then, several carmakers remain committed to making such models.
Audi is but one, and they will offer a proper replacement to the current A4 Avant (and Sedan, and probably Allroad too for that matter). The B10 generation has been spied multiple times, and there don’t seem to be any advancements in terms of styling between each spotting.
The same goes for the latest, which shows a prototype doing the usual rounds at the Nurburgring and looking quite sleek. It’s safe to describe the design as being evolutionary, albeit with new everything, including front and rear ends, and streamlined bodywork. It will have flush-mounted door handles and should offer plenty of space inside, and behind the seats, in the luggage area.
Speaking of the interior, it will sport a floating infotainment system, and free-standing digital gauges, which is another way of saying tablet-like. A hexagonal steering wheel with touch-sensitive buttons will be another novelty, and there will still be some physical buttons, yet not for controlling the HVAC system, as in all likelihood, users will have to use the central screen to adjust the cabin temperature.
An updated version of the MLB platform is expected to underpin the all-new Audi A4 family, which will be the last of its kind to feature internal combustion engines. Look for gasoline units only in the U.S. of A., and no Avant for our market, and at least one diesel in Europe. These will be joined by a few electrified assemblies and perhaps a zero-emission variant as well.
The Ingolstadt brand’s rival to the likes of the BMW 3 Series Sedan and Touring, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan and Estate is understood to be due next year, and it should launch as a 2024 model stateside.
