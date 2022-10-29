Audi A4 Avant Gets a Stylish Unofficial Makeover to Remind Us It's Not on Sale Stateside

It may not feel out of date yet, but Audi needs to make sure that its A4 family stays on the competitive side of the premium compact segment. Thus, they are prepping a new generation believed to launch sometime next year, probably as a 2024 model by the time it reaches our shores.
However, this story isn’t dedicated to the B10, but to the B9, in the pre-facelifted iteration, which was the one tuned by JMS Fahrzeugteile. The tuner has only modestly revised the rival to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate and BMW 3 Series Touring, yet that doesn’t mean that the changes are not visible.
Sure, you probably have to be a fan of cars made by the Ingolstadt brand in order to spot the novelties, as there are more than just the wheels. The latter were signed by Barracuda, and they are part of the Tzunamee EVO family. They have a concave shape, Y-spoke design, and silver brushed finish, and measure 9x20 inches all around, with 245/30 tires wrapped around them.
What else is new here, you ask? That would be the coil spring set made by KW, which has dropped the entire car by 35 mm (1.4 in) at the front, and 30 mm (1.2 in) at the rear. To spot the other two novelties, you will have to take a look at the front and rear of this Audi A4 Avant, as that’s where the chin spoiler and diffuser lie.
The front lip is said to be available for the entire pre-facelift models, regardless if they pack the S Line goodies or not. And on a final note, we don’t have to tell you that the wheels do fit all versions of the B9, do we? We don’t know how much these upgrades cost, but JMS Fahrzeugteile should answer this question upon reaching out to them.
