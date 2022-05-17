Audi Cuts Production in German Plant Because of Parts Shortage, Three Models Affected

Audi's Neckarsulm factory in Germany has to cut production because of parts shortages. The affected models include the A4, A5, and A8, which have their production suspended as of May 16, 2022. The halt will continue until May 20, 2022, as Audi has already announced. The German marque has not specified how many units would have been built in those five days of pause.
The supply shortage is linked to the three pressing issues around the Globe that affect most, if not all, automakers in the world. We are referring to the semiconductor shortage, Covid-19 lockdowns in China, as well as the war in Ukraine. Each of the three is a factor, as Audi representatives explained, but there is no publicly available data to show the biggest problem.
At the same time, Audi has announced it will expand its short time work schedule for its employees at company facilities in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm.
The latter two facilities will have a shorter work schedule with the goal of reducing production without halting it completely until May 31, 2022. The reason for the slowdown is described as “supply chain difficulties,” as Audi representatives told Automotive News Europe (sub. req.).
In any case, while Audi does not have all the right parts to build A4, A5, and A8 models, the company can still build its A6, A7, R8, and e-tron GT models without any issues. The latter four are made in Heilbronn, Germany, at Audi's Böllinger Höfe site.
Many automakers with facilities in Europe have been affected by the war in Ukraine, as the Eastern European country has several factories that provide various cables, connectors, and numerous other parts that are required in the automotive industry.
The situation comes in the context of the global chip shortage, which has impacted automakers and tech companies alike, and specialists do not see a way out shortly. Some experts even believe that the global semiconductor shortage will last another two years or so, and that things will marginally improve in time.
At the same time, Audi has announced it will expand its short time work schedule for its employees at company facilities in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm.
The latter two facilities will have a shorter work schedule with the goal of reducing production without halting it completely until May 31, 2022. The reason for the slowdown is described as “supply chain difficulties,” as Audi representatives told Automotive News Europe (sub. req.).
In any case, while Audi does not have all the right parts to build A4, A5, and A8 models, the company can still build its A6, A7, R8, and e-tron GT models without any issues. The latter four are made in Heilbronn, Germany, at Audi's Böllinger Höfe site.
Many automakers with facilities in Europe have been affected by the war in Ukraine, as the Eastern European country has several factories that provide various cables, connectors, and numerous other parts that are required in the automotive industry.
The situation comes in the context of the global chip shortage, which has impacted automakers and tech companies alike, and specialists do not see a way out shortly. Some experts even believe that the global semiconductor shortage will last another two years or so, and that things will marginally improve in time.