Audi Recalls R8 Due to Insufficient Dual-Clutch Transmission Fluid

The RS e-tron GT may be the most powerful Audi entitled to wear license plates, but on the other hand, the R8 is on a different level in terms of aural pleasure. The naturally-aspirated V10 is connected to a dual-clutch box, the fast-shifting DL800 seven-speeder designed by Dana Graziano.
Last year, while performing an end-of-line test, a failure code was recognized with an R8 at the Neckarsulm assembly plant. Audi started an investigation regarding the root cause of this error, and the faulty transmission was promptly shipped back to Dana Graziano for analysis.
Audi and the supplier discovered “a deviation in the weight measurement process that affects the amount of transmission fluid.” Obviously enough, both parties then contained every gearbox they could find. The issue was reported to the Audi Product Safety Committee and Multi Brand Committee, and both decided that a recall is necessary due to safety risks.
Insufficient fluid may lead to foaming, which may lead to the fluid exiting through the breather valve. If any of that fluid ends up on exhaust componentry, a fire may ensue. Audi further notes clutch slippage, which may lead to a temporary loss of motive power and a warning message displayed in the instrument cluster. The document attached below lists the fluid under part number G052529A2 and Volkswagen AG as the supplier.
Over in the United States, the Ingolstadt-based automaker has identified eight potentially affected R8s. More specifically, Audi refers to five R8 coupes produced from April 21st, 2021 to December 2nd, 2021 plus three R8 Sypders produced between October 7th, 2021 and November 12th, 2021.
Owner notifications will be sent on or before June 3rd according to Audi. Dealers, on the other hand, have been instructed to check and top up the fluid as necessary at no charge to the owners. The German automaker isn’t aware of any warranty claims or customer claims related to this blunder.
