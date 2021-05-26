5 Audi Rolls Off New S Line Packages, Adds Stylish Features to Five Models

4 Audi RS e-tron GT vs. Porsche Taycan Turbo vs. Tesla Model S Race Has No Winner

1 Lamborghini Eyed by Consortium That's Willing to Pay $9.1 Billion

More on this:

Audi Is the Latest Big Name to Struggle With the Lack of Chips

The global chip shortage has just made another victim, as German car manufacturer Audi has recently announced that its domestic assembly plants will go through a series of production adjustments next month. 1 photo



In other words, the company is slowing down the production of the Audi A3, A4, A5, A5 Cabriolet, A6, A7, and A8, though, at this point, it’s not yet known how much the output is expected to be impacted.



Audi, however, says it’s permanently keeping an eye on the global chip situation, and it is ready to adjust its working shifts as more semiconductors become available. That means that some workers could return to full-time working shifts if Audi has enough chips to install on its cars in June.



The bad news is that Audi isn’t the first and probably won’t be the last automaker to slow down its production due to the global chip crisis.



Until now, a plethora of car manufacturers temporarily suspended the operations at some of their assembly plants, including most recently



So when is this madness supposed to come to an end? Nobody knows for sure, but several tech industry experts have warned that the lack of semiconductors isn’t a problem that can be resolved overnight. In fact, many expect the crisis to continue into 2022, despite other industry giants like



For now, however, it’s estimated that the global chip shortage would eventually affect the production of 4 million cars this year alone, though the impact could be even higher as more carmakers turn to adjustments in the short term. More specifically, a total of 10,000 Audi employees at the Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm assembly plants will move to short-time schedules in June, as the company doesn’t have enough chips to install on its cars, as per a report from AL In other words, the company is slowing down the production of the Audi A3, A4, A5, A5 Cabriolet, A6, A7, and A8, though, at this point, it’s not yet known how much the output is expected to be impacted.Audi, however, says it’s permanently keeping an eye on the global chip situation, and it is ready to adjust its working shifts as more semiconductors become available. That means that some workers could return to full-time working shifts if Audi has enough chips to install on its cars in June.The bad news is that Audi isn’t the first and probably won’t be the last automaker to slow down its production due to the global chip crisis.Until now, a plethora of car manufacturers temporarily suspended the operations at some of their assembly plants, including most recently Nissan, Mitsubishi, and Suzuki . More are projected to slow down their production throughout June as they wait for suppliers to ship more semiconductors.So when is this madness supposed to come to an end? Nobody knows for sure, but several tech industry experts have warned that the lack of semiconductors isn’t a problem that can be resolved overnight. In fact, many expect the crisis to continue into 2022, despite other industry giants like Intel and Samsung stepping in and starting the production of chips.For now, however, it’s estimated that the global chip shortage would eventually affect the production of 4 million cars this year alone, though the impact could be even higher as more carmakers turn to adjustments in the short term.