Hesketh Sonnet Cafe Racer Reaching Dealers This Summer

Looking for a powerful new cafe racer styled motorcycle? Look no further than British manufacturer Hesketh, which is putting out its new Sonnet model this summer. It looks amazing and probably sounds as well!
The first all-new bike since the resuscitation of the brand was the 24 model launched in 2014, coming after some thirty years of pause. But now the company is back with another model, the cool Hesketh Sonnet.

Firstly revealed last year, the Sonnet is said to become available this summer for an alleged price of £26,000 (€29,600/$33,660). Yes, it sounds a bit much for what you get but don’t forget these are small-production handmade motorcycles.

The new Sonnet revolves around the same engine as the 24, namely an air-cooled fuel injected 2,100 cc V-twin attached to a 6-speed manual gearbox and something that looks to be a very loud exhaust. The powerhouse is contained by a new chrome-moly tube cradle frame ending in an aluminum box-section swing arm.

Damping duties are assured by a K-Tech USD fork at the front and a springless K-Tech Bullit damper at the rear while stopping power is provided by Brembo monoblocks at both ends.

As you can see in the attached gallery, the Sonnet also looks stunning thanks to its retro design. The company went with a minimal bodywork setup comprising a tiny headlight cowl, mudguards, and a single seat with a cafe-style arched cowl over where the passenger seat would have been.

The seat itself is using padded leather with matching stitching, while a line of rivets adorns the base for a more industrial look, a theme also reinforced by the black frame and just enough chromed engine parts.

The manufacturer hasn’t yet specified an exact release date and price, but keep close to find out more as soon as more information is available.
