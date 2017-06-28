autoevolution

Indian Shows You How To Change Your Scout’s Oil

The new Scout is the most popular neo-retro Indian model at the moment, and on that idea, the company decided to put out a video to teach you how to correctly change the oil on such a bike.
Performing simple maintenance jobs on your own is both therapeutic and money saving. However, not doing it as it should be done could damage the motorcycle and have a big financial impact on your wallet in the future.

Fortunately, changing the oil and oil filter on a motorcycle is simple, and there are very few things to go wrong. To start, you’ll need to purchase an Indian oil change kit from an authorized dealer, which comes with everything needed for the task, minus the tools, of course.

You can source your own oil and filter from different manufacturers, but unless you know what you are doing, you should stick to what Indian offers. You also need an oil catch pan, a socket wrench, protective gloves, and some rags.

As with any other motorcycle (or car), changing the oil should be done with a warm engine. Cold oil is more viscous and thus flows slower through the drain hole. So you either ride your Scout for a couple of miles or turn it on and leave it running for a few minutes, but do it in a well-ventilated area.

After that, turn off the engine, and loosen the oil drain plugs. Yes, there are two of them so make sure you do both. Put the pan under the bike and remove the plugs to let all the oil out.

While the oil is slowly draining, loosen and remove the oil filter. Note that it’s quite harder to reach and removing the horn might be an option. Also, beware that some oil will come out from its internals and socket once removed.

After it’s drained, screw the plugs back, put the new filter on, refill with the specified amount of oil, and you’re good to go. For more information and tips watch the clip below.

