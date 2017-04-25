Funny Englishman Shows You How To Take Girls For A Ride

autoevolution

Riding a motorcycle offers a lot of fun, and if you’re reading this, you already know that and probably want to share the joy with another person; perhaps a nice girl you know, or your wife, girlfriend or crush. And if it’s your first time doing that, here are some tips on how to do it.
But just before you ride up to her house to give her a spin around the area, make sure your motorcycle is in top condition and will properly brake, steer, and accelerate. You might also want to give it a wash if it’s dirty; ladies usually like clean things to sit on.

Done? Great! But don’t go yet. Grab a helmet and at least a riding jacket she could wear. Borrow them from a friend if you don’t have spares, but make sure she doesn’t ride pillion like a squid while you’re tucked in your Dainese leathers.

If you’re already in a relationship and plan on giving her regular rides (no pun intended), you’d better buy her proper women’s gear.

Good, now you’re good to go. After arriving, make sure you give the lady a briefing on what to expect while riding. Mention the fact that it’s nothing like going around in a car, and doing it will require leaning with you and holding on tight.

Also, if you want to avoid a stupid spill, tell her she needs your permission to get on or off the motorcycle, so you are aware of this and will be prepared to hold the machine the right side up.

Don’t forget to fold down the pillion footpegs and tell the damsel she needs to keep her feet on them the whole time you will be riding.

That would be all the boring stuff you need to be aware of, but for more funny tips on how to have a great time with a female passenger on a bike, check out this guy’s tutorial below.

