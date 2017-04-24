Brembo Introduces New MotoGP-Inspired Master Cylinder

If you’re looking to enhance your motorcycle with a better braking system, Brembo’s new radial master cylinder is said to be the most advanced one on the market available for mortals.





The most important feature of the 19RCS Corsa Corta is the fact that it allows the rider to adjust the bite point exactly where they want it. This is done via an accessible selector on top of the master cylinder which operates a cam mechanism to let the user choose between three different settings.



In Normal mode, indicate by the N letter, the bite point starts more gradually, being designated for city riding or braking in poor grip conditions. In Sport setting (S letter), the bite point is shorter providing a more dynamic response for sportier riding.



Finally, in Race setting (R), the position of the cam mechanism shortens the initial stage of the bite point even further, to produce the same immediate response



The new master cylinder also offers the RCS (Ratio Click System) feature introduced 10 years ago, letting the rider to select a fulcrum-to-piston distance of 18 or 20 mm by simply turning an adjuster screw on the front of the guide lever. The effect is a change in braking force distribution without altering the performance of the system in terms of power.



Material wise, the master cylinder housing is machined from forged aluminum with 5-axis CAM technology. The ultra-hard oxidized surface finish ensures wear resistance and low friction between moving parts.



The floating piston and gaskets are the same as the components used in the Premier Class, as are the bleed and brake fluid delivery circuit couplings. These are also inclined by over 30 degrees to facilitate bleeding of the master cylinder.



