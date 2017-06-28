Four Indian Motorcycle Events To Attend In Europe This Summer

Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG) is organizing four interesting biker events this summer, and they are open to anyone to join in, no matter what brand they ride.

Attendance has increased steadily since 2009 from 4,000 to almost 25,000 people, attracting bikers from all over France but also from neighboring countries for a weekend of partying that you’ll never forget.



On Thursday 20th July the 36th edition Faro Rally starts at Concentration Faro in Portugal, near the airport, and it ends on Sunday 23rd.



The event will offer four wonderful days under blue skies in hot weather with thousands of other bikers and partygoers. It’s possibly one of the best biking ambiance you can get in Europe, and you can ride home saying you’re one of the happy few that have been to the Old Continent’s ‘Biker Mecca’.



If you love northern countries in Europe, the Viking Ride was meant for you. It starts on Friday 11th August in Norway, and is organized by the Lyngdal Riders Group.



The Viking Ride is now becoming a recurring yearly



The start point is in Lyngdal, and the target destination is Skanevi which should be reached on Sunday. There you will be greeted with free demo rides of Indian bikes and Gil Edwards along with the Vintage Chiefs band playing and entertaining the crowds. Scandinavian beer and food are on the list too.



