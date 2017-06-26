Yamaha Unifies Its MyGarage Apps

The new 3D model configurator offers you the chance to build any of Yamaha’s motorcycles and scooters and keep your dream collection within one app.
Along with the Hyper Naked, Sport Heritage, Supersport, Sport Touring, and Sport Scoters ranges in the free to download MyGarage App, the Adventure and Urban Mobility models get added to the range.
The new MyGarage App still retains all the individual Apps most popular features so you can still compare your builds, share your dream bike with friends, and, of course, send your build to your local Yamaha Dealer to complete the journey and bring it to reality.
Each ride can be customized with different paint jobs, liveries, and accessories such as luggage racks, top cases, side cases, additional lights, performance exhausts, crash pads, rearview mirrors, levers, and other bits and bobs depending on the model.
Fear you’ll lose your previous builds? No worries, Yamaha
informs that data is linked to your account and will be transferred to the new app.
Already the most popular powered-two wheeler app on the market for motorcycle customization with over 700,000 downloads, the MyGarage App is ready to take it even further.
With the summer here and Yamaha’s new tool launched, there’s no excuse for not building your perfect machine and send it over the dealer to make it a reality.
As with previous versions, the new MyGarage app is available for free both on Android and iOS devices. We recommend you use a tablet to fully enjoy the app’s features. You can also check it out in the video below.