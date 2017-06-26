2017 BMW Motorrad Days Coming Up In July

The largest BMW Motorrad
meeting, also reaching its 17th edition, has been announced to unfold at the foot of the Hausberg mountains in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and will be featuring a packet program.
Between 7 and 9 July, the International BMW Motorrad fan community is invited to celebrate, shop, and enjoy Bavarian culture and customs. Thrilling stunt shows, live music, parties, and the company’s latest motorcycles will await fans there, and admission is free for everyone.
At the BMW Drift Show, Ritzmann Motorsport will push the forces of lateral acceleration and propulsion to the limits in a unique show. If you want to see how a motorcycle can seemingly defy the laws of gravity also check out the stunt show featuring freestyle artists Mattie Griffin and Sarah Lezito.
In the Custom Village, visitors can gauge their eyes at unique customization works accompanied by live rock music on the Pure & Crafted stage in the evening.
Feel like taking a ride? BMW offers a wide selection of current models that awaits you to try it out. Registering for this is recommended and can be done by following this link
The Enduro Track at the foot of the Hausberg makes for exciting riding both for newcomers and ambitious enduro enthusiasts. Here offroad fans can explore what a BMW GS-bike can really do off the beaten track – under professional guidance. Experienced instructors show visitors of all skill levels how much fun off-road riding can be.
This year, visitors can also take part in a riding skills competition and can face off with no other than Supermoto World Champion Bernd Hiemer. And if you bring the kids along, the Kinderland will offer everything they are looking for. An exciting Kids’ Track also promises to keep the action high for the whole weekend.
Last but not least, all visitors enter the chance to win a new BMW motorcycle as part of the event pin sales drive.