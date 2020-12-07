Here’s $38K Worth of 1946 Chevrolet Pickup Old School Cool

The undisputed king of the pickup truck segment is presently Ford. The Blue Oval’s F-Series dominates the market and, even if the margin over GM has been narrowing in more recent times, buyers of new pickups still seem to like Built Tough more.
But that’s only true as far as new pickups are concerned. There’s no actual data on this, but judging by what’s out there, it would seem that Chevrolet dominates the pre-owned and, more importantly, custom builds buyers are suckers for.
Just like Ford, the bowtie has been making trucks since forever, and over the decades, we’ve seen some incredible families born, like the Advanced Design, Task Force, and the more recent C/K. No matter what family a Chevy truck belongs to, it seems, a proper restoration or custom job can do wonders when it comes to turning collectors’ interest into profit. And the 1946 Chevy example we have here is perfect proof of that.
The Chevy was listed as for sale during last week’s Mecum auction in Houston, Texas - bringing with it the unmistakable look of post-World War II pickups. With its rounded line, whitewall tires, and extensive use of chrome out front, the pickup quickly found a new owner. The 74-year old machine went for $38,500, which is about ten grand more than an entry-level, brand new Silverado.
The truck went through a restoration process a while back, one that returned the body to its former shine with a green-black combination of exterior paint over a grey interior.
Tinkering has been performed under the hood as well, in order to bring back to life the 216-ci (3.5-liter) animating the four-wheeler. The powerplant is linked to a four-speed transmission with granny gear.
Some new parts were used for the build as well, but they were limited to the fine touches: things like the trim and handles, but also the gauges and steering wheel that adorn the dashboard.
