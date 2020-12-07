Here’s $38K Worth of 1946 Chevrolet Pickup Old School Cool

More on this:

1 150 Out of 880 Cadillac Dealerships Said No to Selling EVs

2 1949 GMC Pickup Sticks With the Original Look, Nearly Nails It

3 1967 Chevrolet C10 Is a Soft Approach to Custom Pickups

4 Are Flames Still Cool? Project Red Rocker 1985 Chevy Pickup Bets $50K They Are

5 1951 Chevrolet Thriftmaster Fiddy-One Is How Advanced-Design Should Have Looked