1953 Chevrolet 3100 Is a Technology-Packed Sleeper

Generally speaking, a sleeper is a car that looks as dull as they get. Yet under the unassuming exterior, especially hidden under the hood, incredible hardware makes it more than a fair match for any high-performance vehicle. The Chevy 3100 pickup truck we have here is a sleeper in more ways than one.
The Advanced-Design family of trucks was Chevrolet’s first following the Second World War. Playing in the light and medium segments, it entered the market in 1947 and kept rolling until 1955, when the Task Force came along and kicked it out of production. Some of the trucks in the family survive to this day, being converted to stunning builds by custom garages.
Technically, custom 3100s cannot be considered sleepers. After all, it’s not like you could mistake it for a plain truck Chevy is currently making. When you see one, you know it’s custom, and that usually means there’s some incredible muscle under the hood.
This 3100 is no exception. The massive, long hood up front hides a 6.2-liter powerplant that delivers 416 hp of brute force linked to an automatic transmission.
But we could say this pickup is a sleeper as far as technology goes. You see, garages do not usually go full throttle when it comes to gifting builds with all the modern hardware available to make drivers' lives easier. They tend to go for a more conservative approach, keeping as close to the original as possible.
Not this one. When looking at it, you know it is powered by a monster, but you get no hint of the technology it packs. Things like a Kenwood sound system, Sirius XM capability, GPS, a backup camera, and even cruise control are all on deck, making the almost seven-decades-old truck more gifted than some brand new cars on the market today.
We found the build worthy of a feature in our Celebration Month coverage because of this. The truck is on the lot of cars and trucks that will go under the hammer at the end of the week in Houston, Texas.
