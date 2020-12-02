1967 Chevrolet C10 Is a Soft Approach to Custom Pickups

For the entire month of November, we’ve bombarded you with some of the craziest Chevrolet C10 builds out there. We did that because last month we chose to celebrate the bowtie carmaker, but that doesn’t mean we’ll stop talking about the half-ton C/K.
We will continue uncovering interesting pickups of this make in December because, well, you seem to have enjoyed it, and also because now we’re celebrating pickup trucks (among others) as part of our Celebration Month coverage.
There is no doubt the C10 was back in its day a pillar of the pickup truck segment. Presently it has become a major player on the custom scene, and even if we don’t have statistics to prove it, we’re pretty certain it is one of the most desired platforms, used by custom shops or private individuals to materialize the figments of their imagination.
Generally speaking, custom C10s go for a more aggressive look, one that will impress the onlooker with some crazy hardware, color, or fitting. The one we have here is softer than most, both in terms of looks, and modifications made.
Sporting a white exterior (with orange stripes) over an orange interior, the truck looks almost harmless, propped on rally wheels shod in radial tires.
The soft look is however deceiving. The truck hides under its hood a monster of an engine, a 454ci (7.4-liter) unit. We don’t have the specs for it in this particular application, but such a massive powerplant is known for its capabilities, especially when controlled by means of a 4-speed manual transmission.
Like many others of its kind, this C10 is for sale. In this particular case, sale means it will go under the hammer at the hands of Mecum in Houston, Texas, at the end of this week. The auction house makes no mention of how much it hopes to fetch for it.
