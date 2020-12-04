1949 GMC Pickup Sticks with the Original Look, Nearly Nails It

1949 was a mostly uneventful year for Chevrolet’s sidekick brand, GMC. It was the early peace years, few things needed to be changed, and business was booming, with the carmaker fielding an army of 75 models and 224 body and chassis types, according to the GM Heritage Center. Among them, the pickup we have here.
Titled as a GMC 100, the pickup was born in 1949 and probably spent all of its life doing what pickup trucks do best. Unlike most others of its breed though, this one did not end up on a field somewhere or at some chop shop.
Instead, it received a new lease on life at the hands of a talented and unknown garage that saw the truck’s potential as a show car.
The current form is relatively new, with the vehicle having gained this refreshed look no more than 146 miles (235 km) ago. Wrapped in blue and black over a burgundy interior, the GMC benefited from a complete restoration that gave it back its former shine, without spoiling it with crazy and unnecessary additions.
The blue on the wheels might be a bit exaggerated and off, but that shortcoming is offset by the smooth and refreshed body: the chrome elements have been remade, and so did the GMC emblems. Also, new glass and rubber were fitted where they were due.
The interior has been caressed as well with restored heater components and seat frame, and the addition of new upholstery, new door cards and re-chromed parts. The gauges too have been reworked and brought back to their original look.
The most important hardware of the machine did not escape the restoration process. We are not being told what the unit powering the truck is, but as far as we understand it’s the original one, boosted with new internals, and rebuilt transmission and rear. Photos of the engine show it is rated at just 76 hp.
The truck is selling for what seems to be the right price for a build of this caliber, $51,900.
