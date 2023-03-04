Here's the Infamous 1970 Dodge Challenger "Black Ghost" Flexing Its HEMI V8 in Public

Once an enigmatic street drag racer with a police officer behind the wheel, the 1970 Dodge Challenger "Black Ghost" is arguably the most desirable classic Mopar right now. Not only honored by Dodge with a modern edition based on the 2023 Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody but the "Black Ghost" is also being prepared to go under the hammer.
We've already seen it on display at Kissimmee 2023 back in January, where it was showcased alongside its modern iteration. But if you want to hear its numbers-matching 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI V8 roar, YouTube's "DtRockstar1" just released footage of the "Black Ghost" being paraded at a couple of classic car events.
Sure, there's no drag racing and no burnouts, but the all-black 1970 Challenger is a spectacular sight now that it's road-worthy again after many years in storage. Especially since it's in all-original condition except for the rebuilt brake booster and carbs, a brand-new radiator, master cylinder, and tires.
But what makes the "Black Ghost" so special beyond its survivor status and what's behind the name? Well, the original owner of this Challenger, Godfrey Qualls, was a Detroit police officer by day and a mysterious drag racer by night. With his career on the line, he would show up out of the blue at local hangouts, win quarter-mile races, and then vanish into the night.
Of course, Godfrey's Challenger wasn't completely stock at the time, but he kept mods to a minimum with a muffler delete, an aftermarket coil, and slick rear tires over the stock wheels. But the underrated 425-horsepower output of the HEMI V8 was enough for him to win numerous races before disappearing for good in 1975. When that happened, the "Black Ghost" had already become a legend in Detroit.
The true identity of the mysterious Challenger driver wasn't uncovered until decades later, when Godfrey shared his drag-racing stories with his son, Gregory. He inherited the car when his dad passed away and, in 2017, unveiled it to the world, sharing the incredible story of officer Qualls.
On top of that, this Mopar is also a rare gem from the golden muscle car era. While Dodge sold almost 77,000 Challengers for the 1970 model year, only 356 of them were fitted with the mighty 426-cubic-inch HEMI V8. Godfrey also went with the four-speed manual gearbox, which narrows it down to one of 136 cars made.
But that's not all. He also selected the SE package, so it's a one-of-60 Challengers ordered with the bundle. If we also factor in the color and other options, it could very well be one of fewer than 10 examples made.
All told, it's as rare as they get and it also comes with a story worthy of a book, so it's a highly collectible classic that's probably worth more than any other 1970 Challenger out there. Check it out in the video below and make sure you also take a peek at our extensive story of this incredible machine.
