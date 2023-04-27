Check Out an Atypical $600K Mansory Rolls-Royce Cullinan Widebody on Forged 24s

As far as the automotive industry is concerned, it has reached the stratosphere of ultra-luxury not just in traditional places like supercars but also across novel niches such as super-SUVs. And there's no need to take our word for granted, as there is an overabundance of examples these days.
Just look at the flagship roster of automakers, where the Aston Martin DBX707, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, or Rolls-Royce Cullinan reside. Fellow rivals like the 715-horsepower will soon join them, V12-powered coach-door Ferrari Purosangue or the (exotic or abomination, depending on your POV) 738-horsepower BMW XM Label Red plug-in hybrid V8 CUV, among others.
But until they start the brawls, there is still time to marvel at the elevated levels of outrageousness achieved by the current entries into the ultra-luxury super-SUV fold. And what better way to do it than check out a marvelously tuned, customized, and personalized Rolls-Royce Cullinan? The aftermarket realm has crowned it as their sweetheart, though we are still determining if everyone would seek to go to the prom in such a ride. Anyway, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, which is probably why even outlets prone to polemics manage to hit it hard with some project builds, sometimes.
A good case in point (or a bad one, again, depending on your POV) could be made by Kim Kardashian's favorite aftermarket outlet – the Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group. Which, coincidence or not, prides itself on being a leader in the customization area for decades and now again wants to show Cullinan fans that they can be the top dog on the West Coast. So, after a Tempest Gray slammed widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan used its black touches to serve up a massive custom transformation, they are back with this atypical Mansory project.
As such, instead of being murdered out or God knows what other type of flashy color, we are dealing here with a white Cullinan that matches the unique matte silver touches with Mandarin orange details. The attention given to this morphing is outstanding, indeed, and we might as well give them props for that – even if not everyone will agree with the portrayal, especially when the Mansory widebody exterior is mixed with Mansory's latest 24-inch forged aftermarket wheel style – which is a mix of Aerodisc and 'steelie' looks, as far as we are concerned.
Anyway, there are no technical details about this Cullinan from Platinum – but we do know that it's just finished in Matte Metallic Silver trim with a white body and exposed Mansory carbon fiber touches, has a Mandarin-inspired custom coachline, and matching floating cap bezels. At the same time, the full-face new wheels are said to be the first set that arrived in the United States. Last but not least, the cost is staggering – no less than $600k, according to the personalization shop!
But until they start the brawls, there is still time to marvel at the elevated levels of outrageousness achieved by the current entries into the ultra-luxury super-SUV fold. And what better way to do it than check out a marvelously tuned, customized, and personalized Rolls-Royce Cullinan? The aftermarket realm has crowned it as their sweetheart, though we are still determining if everyone would seek to go to the prom in such a ride. Anyway, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, which is probably why even outlets prone to polemics manage to hit it hard with some project builds, sometimes.
A good case in point (or a bad one, again, depending on your POV) could be made by Kim Kardashian's favorite aftermarket outlet – the Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group. Which, coincidence or not, prides itself on being a leader in the customization area for decades and now again wants to show Cullinan fans that they can be the top dog on the West Coast. So, after a Tempest Gray slammed widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan used its black touches to serve up a massive custom transformation, they are back with this atypical Mansory project.
As such, instead of being murdered out or God knows what other type of flashy color, we are dealing here with a white Cullinan that matches the unique matte silver touches with Mandarin orange details. The attention given to this morphing is outstanding, indeed, and we might as well give them props for that – even if not everyone will agree with the portrayal, especially when the Mansory widebody exterior is mixed with Mansory's latest 24-inch forged aftermarket wheel style – which is a mix of Aerodisc and 'steelie' looks, as far as we are concerned.
Anyway, there are no technical details about this Cullinan from Platinum – but we do know that it's just finished in Matte Metallic Silver trim with a white body and exposed Mansory carbon fiber touches, has a Mandarin-inspired custom coachline, and matching floating cap bezels. At the same time, the full-face new wheels are said to be the first set that arrived in the United States. Last but not least, the cost is staggering – no less than $600k, according to the personalization shop!