Henrik Fisker Details the Price of the Ocean Electric SUV: $37,499 or More

Henrik Fisker is the kind of guy you really want to like but he's making things extremely difficult for you. After all, he did design some of the most beautiful cars of the last few decades, which is a plus, but he was also caught using fake accounts to praise his yet unreleased models, which is anything but.
However, if there's one thing the Danish designer can fall back on it's coming up with very beautiful cars. Concept cars, to be more precise, but beautiful nevertheless and without that over-the-top nature design studies so often have. He does claim these cars will go into production, so there would be no room for any of that anyway.
With the EMotion shelved for now, the company's entire attention is turned toward the Ocean electric SUV, a sexy-looking model that proves there's no excuse for designing an ugly and boring SUV, which is what most of them are these days. Until it enters production, though, the Ocean can only compare itself to all the other concepts out there, and that's a much tougher competition than what it'll find on the actual market.
Henrik Fisker, the head honcho at Fisker Inc. has previously teased a starting price of under $40,000 for the allegedly upcoming model. Now, he has posted a new tweet revealing the Ocean's starting price won't be $39,999.99, as you would have probably expected, but actually $37,499. What exactly would we get for that money?
The Ocean's previously mentioned specs talked about an 80 kWh battery pack and a maximum range of 250 to 300 miles. That sounds just about right from every perspective, but we sincerely doubt a fledgling company will be able to offer that at such a low price considering Tesla is selling the Model 3 Standard Range Plus with its 53.6 kWh battery and 240 miles maximum range for $37,000 after years in the market.
Henrik Fisker's attitude on Twitter - or at least that of the person running his account, because you can never be too sure - doesn't fill us with confidence either. He conveniently ignores tweets asking about the Ocean's release date, but he's very quick to threaten with a block those who talk about his past problems. He also replies to his own tweet with all sorts of "cute" GIFs, which is not exactly the kind of behavior you want to see from the person designing your car.
An affordable electric car can be a little tough too! ———————-Starting at $37,499 #Fisker #Love #EVs #ESG #Climate #tech pic.twitter.com/GLh8ygpuVy— Henrik Fisker (@henrikfisker) April 6, 2021