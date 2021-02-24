Fisker Project PEAR to Launch in 2023, Production Concept Ocean Coming This Year

If the name Project PEAR does not ring any bells, don’t fret. Nobody’s ever heard of it before, but come 2023, it is supposed to “disrupt every convention in the auto industry.”
PEAR stands for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution, and it’s a fancy acronym slapped by Fisker Inc. on an electric vehicle it is developing together with Foxconn. Details on it are very sketchy, as the American company just announced it, as it did with the partnership with the Taiwanese conglomerate.
Truth be told, not even the two companies seem to know that much about it, except perhaps the general idea. They are just beginning to assemble the teams that will work on the design, technology, engineering, and manufacturing. But the plan is for these teams to work really fast so that in two-years’ time, production of this vehicle described as a “new segment” one could begin.
Fisker plans to have Foxconn assemble 250,000 PEARs each year starting 2023 and to sell them globally, including in the U.S.
“The creation of Project PEAR with Foxconn brings together two like-minded and complementary companies, each focused on creating new value in a traditional industry,” said in a statement Henrik Fisker, the company’s CEO.
“We will create a vehicle that crosses social borders, while offering a combination of advanced technology, desirable design, innovation and value for money, whilst delivering on our commitment to create the world’s most sustainable vehicles.”
As for the ongoing Fisker project that is the Ocean, the carmaker says it intends on showing a production-intent prototype by the end of the year, with the lines expected to start rolling in the fourth quarter of 2022. So far, 12,000 people worldwide seem to have expressed interest in it. All things considered, that's an incredibly small number.
The Ocean starts from $37,499, but the reservation fee is only $250. It promises a range of between 250 and 350 miles (400 to 560 km) coming from an 80 kWh battery.
