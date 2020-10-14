Has the Porsche 911 Turbo S Met Its Match in This 700+ HP Audi RS3?

Brabus’ Mercedes-Benz GLB Is the Darth Vader of Crossovers

The newest Porsche 911 Turbo S is always one of the fastest cars in the world when it comes out, and the 2021 model is no exception. You have to look pretty hard for a rival, and Carwow reckons it might have found one in this Audi RS3. 7 photos



Many companies or individuals have modified the RS3, some going as far as to install drag radials or even parachutes. 600 horsepower outputs can be obtained quite easily, but this bad boy features 716 horsepower (726 PS) and 561 lb-ft of torque (760 Nm), and we're curious to see if lag or an uneven power curve manifests.



Probably not, as the mods wear the badge of pride from



Last month, this particular Audi set the fastest 1/4 time of any RS3 with a stock block in Europe. The time was 9.62 seconds, which would make it faster than a Turbo S, but that was with drag tires, as you'll see in the second video below.



The RS3 is good at drag racing, with its near-instant quattro launch. However, the Porsche 911 has certain traction advantages and a more advanced AWD system. This really shows in the first race, as the Turbo S pulls ahead despite technically being down on power. But once it got going the Audi could keep up, so a second race is in order. Sadly, the outcome is the same, but with a 1/4-mile time of 10.5 seconds, the RS3 really could beat a lot of supercars.



