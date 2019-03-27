autoevolution

Audi S3 Sedan With Camo Wrap and Radi8 Wheels Looks Ready for Fishing

27 Mar 2019
The people who do this as a hobby are probably going to hate me for saying this, but what do you need camouflage when going fishing. I always felt it's a way of taking things too seriously, but fishing camo also has a unique look. It's too bright to blend in, plus there's no point to hiding from underwater fish, and that's exactly the vibe given off by this unique Audi S3.
Mercedes just pulled the covers off the A35 sedan, its 300+ horsepower base AMG model for the American market. But Audi had the S3 since the 2015 model year, and it's already part of the #quattroculture.

Even though it's not super-fast or all that exciting to look at, there are so many parts available for it that we're not sure who made this body kit. For example, the ground effects of carbon fiber pack is listed by several companies, including ones from China. And that ducktail rear spoiler looks like something APR makes... but it's not.

Regardless, this New Jersey owner went wild with his mods, but in a way that's 100% acceptable and even common among GTI or Audi fans. Air ride suspension, Radi8 gold wheels, next exhaust - all these things might even be fitted to an RS6.

Some of the changes are a little harder to spot. For example, we think the headlights have been switched to base European xenon specifications, which is why the reflectors are camouflaged too. That's illegal, but we won't tell anybody.

The grille is different too, missing the four-ring badge and sporting a large quattro logo at the bottom of its honeycomb mesh. Before the fishing wrap, the S3 was blue, and I think the owner was going for the same look as the A3 Clubsport, a concept from a few years back.

But anyway, tell us what you think. We're willing to bet that most of you think the S3 is ruined, but maybe somebody disagrees.
