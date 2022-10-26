Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Drive in His Classic Mercedes-Benz SL Just To Get Coffee

Harry Styles may be in his 20s, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t show appreciation for the classics. He and his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, drove to get coffee in Los Angeles, California, in one of his old-school roadsters, a Mercedes-Benz SL.
Harry Styles, a former member of the boy band One Directon, has gone solo since the band broke up and he’s dominating all the charts with his third album, Harry’s House. He’s currently on tour and his girlfriend, actress and director Olivia Wilde, usually attends his concerts to show her support.
The two kept it low key though, at the beginning of this week, going out to get some coffee in Los Angeles California, on Tuesday, October 25. They might’ve looked just like any other couple had it not been for their ride – a classic Mercedes-Benz SL.
Harry Styles may still be in his 20s, but he has shown an appreciation for the classics time and time again. And this roadster surely fits the profile.
The one he drove is a 560 SL, which is the top of the SL line, introduced in September 1985 and available for purchase until 1989, only in select countries: the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan.
The 560 SL had a 5.5-liter V8 engine under the hood, which was good for 227 horsepower or 230 ps, with 275 lb-ft (373 Nm) of torque, all sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed automatic gearbox.
The classic roadster could hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in 7.3 seconds, 62 mph (100 kph) in 7.7 seconds, and reach a top speed of 139 mph (223 kph). Obviously, Harry didn’t get to test all its potential on his way to get coffee.
Despite not opening the top, the ride seemed quite appropriate for him and Olivia on a sunny day in L.A.
