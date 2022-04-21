Harley-Davidson VRSCA Is Now Orange Outlaw, Show Muscle Everywhere

From the get-go, American bike maker Harley-Davidson created the V-Rod family of two-wheelers, some two decades ago, with the express purpose of taking a bite out of the muscle bike pie. For about 16 years, it succeeded, but only when it comes to performance levels.
The design of the many V-Rod variants that have been made over the years has left many people wanting. Luckily, as with any Harley-Davidson ever, this one too looked just right for aftermarket conversions, and the many garages in this industry jumped at the occasion the first chance they got. And this is why today we have a literal army of customized V-Rods that have flooded pretty much all of the planet’s continents.
Over in Europe, a shop that has made V-Rods the focus of its attention wears the name Fredy Jaates. It stems from Estonia, a country with little tradition at making anything mechanical in nature, but the birthplace of obviously talented people.
Today’s Jaates V-Rod treat is this thing here, originally a 2003 VRSCA that received the full complement of the customizers special treatment, including the generous amounts of chrome he’s so fond of slapping on his builds.
Perfectly blending the elegance of black, the shine of chrome, and the raw power of orange, the motorcycle sits on a wide, 300 mm rear tire, and is kept upright thanks to an Ohlins suspension. At the front, a fork lowering kit works its magic in making the Orange Outlaw, as we nicknamed it on account of the color on the tank and front fender and the type of wheel it uses at the rear, look particularly aggressive.
Flaunting a muscular body kit, the bike still uses the stock engine, not beefed up in any way by means of turbo or supercharger, as Jaates sometime does, but was gifted with an Akrapovic exhaust for easier breathing.
You can find the entire list of modifications made here, but you will not find any info regarding how much the motorcycle cost to put together.
