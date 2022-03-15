Harley-Davidson “RoboCop” Cannot Fight Crime, Shines Like It Could

Back in the late 1980s, the world of cinema was shocked by the appearance of something called RoboCop. A former human revived as a machine, the enforcer was the epitome of crime-fighting, coated in a shiny, blue-silver metal armor that made it impervious to bullets and whatnot.
It was RoboCop that first came to mind when we first laid our eyes on this here motorcycle, and because of the lack of a proper name for it, we decided to name it as such: the Harley-Davidson RoboCop.
The bike started life as a regular 2003 VRSCA, a V-Rod from the early days of the Harley-Davidson muscle bike family. It probably spent most of its life in regular guise, just like Alex Murphy, and then it crossed the threshold not of Omni Consumer Products, but of a customizer named Fredy Jaates.
Based in Estonia, this guy has a real soft spot for all things shiny, be them on account of chrome, silver, or the good old polishing techniques. We’ve seen that passion for shine before, as we covered some of his projects already, and this here V-Rod comes once more as a testament to that.
From solid wheel to solid wheel, the bike is a play between chrome (used on more than 30 elements of the motorcycle), silver (with blue tints) and black (just on the seat and rubber that wraps around the wheels), with no other hue playing a part here.
Jaates is also in the habit of turning up the power of Harley-Davidson machines by means of either turbo- or supercharging. That’s not what happened on this one, as with the exception of the CFR exhaust fitted in there, not much seems to have to done to the two-wheeler’s powerplant.
The cost of the build is not known, but judging by the extensive list of custom bits used (full list here), we expect it not to have been cheap.
