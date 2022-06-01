Harley-Davidson Rattlesnake Is an Older Kind of Nightster, But With a Spanish Twist

Back in early April, American bike maker Harley-Davidson pulled the wraps off the 2022 Nightster. This time part of the newly-minted Sporster family of two-wheelers, the new arrival is, in name, a revival of something that has been around in some form or another since 2007, in the previous... Sportster family.
With such a relatively long history behind it, the older Nightsters have their share of customized examples trekking the roads of the world. Soon, chances are we’ll hear a lot about the most recent one getting the same treatement, as shops have already begun tampering with it.
But soon is not exactly right now, which means that, at least for the time being, if you’re in the mood for a re-made such motorcycle, the past is where you should go. We did, and uncovered this thing here, a 2010 Nightster reshaped by a Spanish garage going by the name of FiberBull.
Looking particularly rugged, the almost all-black machine rides on custom wheels, with the rear one, naturally, sized at 300 mm in width. At the other end we get an inverted fork, and in between anything from custom headlight and handlebars to a chain transmission and a swingwarm.
There is one thing that stands out the most about this build, nicknamed by the shop Rattlesnake, and that would be the seemingly massive fuel tank, made by hand and the only element of the machine that does not put on the black paint.
The Nightster was not converted as new, and at the time it was ready to be shown to the public its odometer already read some 10,000 km (6,200 miles). We were unable to find out what happened to the Rattlesnake since it was made (as in, its current whereabouts), or how much it cost to put together.
But soon is not exactly right now, which means that, at least for the time being, if you’re in the mood for a re-made such motorcycle, the past is where you should go. We did, and uncovered this thing here, a 2010 Nightster reshaped by a Spanish garage going by the name of FiberBull.
Looking particularly rugged, the almost all-black machine rides on custom wheels, with the rear one, naturally, sized at 300 mm in width. At the other end we get an inverted fork, and in between anything from custom headlight and handlebars to a chain transmission and a swingwarm.
There is one thing that stands out the most about this build, nicknamed by the shop Rattlesnake, and that would be the seemingly massive fuel tank, made by hand and the only element of the machine that does not put on the black paint.
The Nightster was not converted as new, and at the time it was ready to be shown to the public its odometer already read some 10,000 km (6,200 miles). We were unable to find out what happened to the Rattlesnake since it was made (as in, its current whereabouts), or how much it cost to put together.