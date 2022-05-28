Harley-Davidson-Powered Green Hell Is a Famous German Race Track on Two Wheels

For motorsport enthusiasts (and car lovers in general), there is no other track as famous in this world than the Nürburgring, the German location where all wonderful cars of recent times have been tested, broke records, and entered the history books.
The place will forever remain linked in public conscience with four-wheeled, fast-moving contraptions, but motorcycles make it there also. Just not this one, despite its more than obvious choice of name.
As most of you know, the Nürburgring is also called Green Hell. The moniker dates back to 1968, a time when the place was still hosting Formula 1 races and was used by Sir Jackie Stewart. For some reason, it stuck, and it expanded to include special builds with any number of wheels.
One motorcycle named Green Hell, and meant to be an actual tribute to the German track, is this one here. Put together by a shop from the same country, and called Augustin Motorcycles, it would make for quite the stunning presence at any track, not only the Nürburgring.
Like most other Augustin machines, some of which we’ve already featured here on autoevolution, the Green Hell uses a massive monotube frame with integrated fuel tank, making it look particularly aggressive. The rounded frame holds a Harley Davidson TC103A engine, running an Ultima 6-speed transmission and a chain secondary drive.
The engine spins 18-inch 5-spoke wheels, and stopping power is ensured by means of a combination between Brembo and Performance Machine hardware. The build rocks for maximum effect a progressive suspension system and a single-sided swingarm at the rear.
Once assembled, this thing, made almost from scratch, ended up measuring 2,370 mm (93 inches) long and 910 mm (36 inches) high. It tips the scale at 450 kg (992 pounds).
One very important number is missing from the bike’s presentation, and that would be its price. But, just as with the racetrack it was named after, you can’t really put a price of performance.
Okay, you can, but it doesn’t really matter.
