Harley-Davidson Project X Is 2022 Nightster Gone Mad

Earlier in April, Harley-Davidson gave the Sportster family of sport motorcycles a second model, the Nightster. A revival of a nameplate that has been around before, the model is in fact an entirely new beast, one meant to draw in even more customers to the brand.
The Nightster is thus a brand new motorcycle, and that means not enough time has passed since its arrival to have enough worthwhile custom builds based on it around. They'll soon step into the spotlight, as it generally happens with Harleys, but it’ll be a while until they do.
The German customizers over at Thunderbike did however managed, with the help of Harley itself, to come out with a mad-looking interpretation of the model. It’s the one we have here, so far called Project X, and put together by the crew in just 60 days, hence from before the model was officially announced.
The bike is essentially a display of Nightster-dedicated parts, built in-house in a European style, meaning “a bit aggressive and evil,” as Thunderbike says. In all, the list of custom parts for this thing is 18 items-long (it can be studied in detail here), and it includes anything from covers for various elements of the bike to the special, 21-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels.
Fitting these new elements was just the tip of the iceberg. The Germans also lowered the fork and shortened the shock absorbers, front fender, struts and seat shell. The engine was left untouched, given how it’s a brand new engineering marvel coming out of Milwaukee, save for a slight modification made to the exhaust’s header, meant to bring the entire system closer to the bike, the shorter muffler, and new end cap.
When all was done, the entire bike was wrapped in glossy black coating.
The price of the conversion is not known, but as most of you know by now, a brand new, unmodified Nightster sells from $13,499 here in the States.
