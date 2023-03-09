Harley-Davidson Hi Lows Rocks One Stubby and Fat Rear Wheel

Given how we’ve developed a taste for customized Harley-Davidsons, we’ve also gotten used to seeing all sorts of crazy ideas being applied to unsuspecting Milwaukee motorcycles. And sometimes crazy ideas come wrapped as something very usual in the custom world.
Have you noticed how shops, no matter where they are based, often go for pretty wide rear wheels, as a means to make their projects whole? Well, the bike we’re here to admire today follows the same path, with a massive tire fitted out back. It’s only that, for some reason, it looks particularly stubby on this ride.
The motorcycle doesn’t have an official name other than Hi Lows, and it’s a pretty obvious choice. The crew that put it together, the Japanese from Bad Land, worked their usual magic on this thing, but for some reason, the end product came out rather different than what we’re used to seeing from this crew.
It’s pretty obvious where the Hi Lows name of the build comes from: its wheels. They are both pieces of hardware made by another shop, going by the name Rick’s Motorcycles, a rather common choice when it comes to Bad Land.
Only this time the wheels' dimensions are unusual. The one at the front, where normally larger, 20-inch+ wheels go, is just 18 inches in diameter, and very slim. At the opposite end, the rear wheel had, of course, to be smaller still, and in this case, one 17 inches in diameter was picked.
As usual when it comes to Bad Land, the wheels were not the only modifications made. Both fenders on this Harley-Davidson Springer are one-off pieces, both floating relatively high above the wheels. The high handlebar, adorned with Ken’s Factory grips and pointy mirrors of undisclosed provenance, is made specifically for this build as well. The Hi Lows also comes with a modified AS Industries headlight and a custom-made, side-mounted number plate holder.
On the mechanical front not much has changed, as the engine sitting in the bike’s frame still is the stock one. It was enhanced however with the use of a one-off exhaust system and draws its fuel from an equally unique fuel tank. The brakes fitted on the wheels are also aftermarket and come from Performance Machine.
The Hi Lows is an older Bad Land project, and we don’t know where the bike moves its dark blue, white-striped body these days. The price of the build is also not known.
