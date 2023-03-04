Harley-Davidson Navigator Is Not Really a Lincoln on Two Wheels, But Not Too Shabby Either

Speak the word Navigator while in a group of automotive enthusiasts, and pretty much all of them will immediately think about a certain large, luxury SUV produced by Ford’s offshoot Lincoln. And for good reason, as the two monikers have been linked together ever since the late 1990s.
In all fairness, the word navigator means other things too, and over the years, it was probably used on some other type of machine in this vast world of ours. To my knowledge, though, it was never slapped onto a customized Harley-Davidson Breakout.
Until it did, at the hands of a Polish Harley specialist that goes by the name Nine Hills. Navigator is the name the crew chose for the heavily modified 2015 Breakout we bring to your attention this Sunday.
The build is perhaps the most classic-style Harley conversion we’ve seen in a while. Sure, it marks quite the departure from its stock self in terms of overall design, but the paint chosen for the body parts, the stance of the build, and ultimately, the balanced use of chrome contribute to the overall impression it makes as soon as you look at it: unmistakably Harley.
The entire build is described by its makers as a “symbiosis of black and galvanic silver,” an idea that didn’t simply pop into the heads of the guys over at Nine Hills, but was specifically requested by the unnamed customer who wanted the Navigator made this way.
The wheels on the bike are Harley-made, so no fancy custom work here, but they look different because of both the custom fenders (hand cut, mind you) that were draped over them and the suspension system that now underpins the ride. Also, the one up front is now held in place by a blackened fork.
The fuel tank is longer than what we’re used to seeing on factory Breakouts, wears a Blackline console over it, and comes with an interesting emblem adorning its sides: a shield containing the words Harley-Davidson, and the motto Built to Last.
Further down the bike, we come face to face with the seat, not so different than what the bike originally had on, but apparently sunk deeper into the frame.
So, no luxury items on this Navigator, no chance of ever carrying more than two people, and only two wheels. Not a Lincoln, for sure, but a ride that seems more than capable of taking its masters to wherever they need to go.
As for price, that’s the big unknown, as always when it comes to Nine Hills, but you can bet it’s nowhere near the $79,725 Lincoln is charging for the namesake SUV.
