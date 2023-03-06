Harley-Davidson Puncher Is a Custom 2016 Dyna Ready to Knock You Off Your Feet

If you really look at Harley-Davidson’s history, you’ll realize there are more defunct models in the bike maker’s past than there are currently being offered. And that’s saying something, given how on the U.S. market there are some 26 models now sold separately by the Milwaukee company.
But having more defunct models than ones on sale is only natural for old companies, and Harley this year is celebrating its 120th anniversary. As a company, it is also positioned in such a way that the bikes that are no longer in production (some for decades) are still around, thanks to the custom industry and passionate Harley owners.
Take the Harley-Davidson Dyna, for instance. You can’t find a new one for purchase over at Harley, but there are plenty to be had on the used market. So you can easily take one from there and have it transformed to look and behave like a brand new American two-wheeler in an instant, and even with a touch of uniqueness.
This is what we have here, in the form of a custom ride called Puncher. The bike is originally a 2016 Dyna of the unassuming variety we all know, only it’s been converted into something that's likely to knock you off your feet by Polish garage Nine Hills.
The stated goal of the transformation was to give the bike “a bit more character,” and at first glance, that’s exactly what the end result looks like. With different dimensions from stock, a clearly more vivid color choice, and enough upgrades to keep it relevant for years to come, the Puncher can come as a bit of a visual shock to Dyna lovers.
The thing also sits closer to the ground, especially at the rear, and that’s because of the shortening of the rear shock absorbers. Pairing that with the medium-height handlebar at the opposite end creates the raised-front look a good custom ride requires.
The frame of the Dyna has been left alone to cradle the stock 103ci engine in its embrace, but the powerplant does come with a few tweaks. They are mostly there to help the engine breathe in and out better: a Roland Sands Design filter and a 2-in-1 Bassani exhaust system at the other.
When all the custom parts were fitted in their right place, the bike was given a paint job in various shapes of blue and black, with what to me look like Minecraft 3D patterns displayed on the fuel tank.
The current whereabouts of the Harley-Davidson Puncher are not known, and there’s no info on the cost of the build either.
Take the Harley-Davidson Dyna, for instance. You can’t find a new one for purchase over at Harley, but there are plenty to be had on the used market. So you can easily take one from there and have it transformed to look and behave like a brand new American two-wheeler in an instant, and even with a touch of uniqueness.
This is what we have here, in the form of a custom ride called Puncher. The bike is originally a 2016 Dyna of the unassuming variety we all know, only it’s been converted into something that's likely to knock you off your feet by Polish garage Nine Hills.
The stated goal of the transformation was to give the bike “a bit more character,” and at first glance, that’s exactly what the end result looks like. With different dimensions from stock, a clearly more vivid color choice, and enough upgrades to keep it relevant for years to come, the Puncher can come as a bit of a visual shock to Dyna lovers.
The thing also sits closer to the ground, especially at the rear, and that’s because of the shortening of the rear shock absorbers. Pairing that with the medium-height handlebar at the opposite end creates the raised-front look a good custom ride requires.
The frame of the Dyna has been left alone to cradle the stock 103ci engine in its embrace, but the powerplant does come with a few tweaks. They are mostly there to help the engine breathe in and out better: a Roland Sands Design filter and a 2-in-1 Bassani exhaust system at the other.
When all the custom parts were fitted in their right place, the bike was given a paint job in various shapes of blue and black, with what to me look like Minecraft 3D patterns displayed on the fuel tank.
The current whereabouts of the Harley-Davidson Puncher are not known, and there’s no info on the cost of the build either.