Handcrafted Camper Van Conversion Looks Like a Rustic, Welcoming Homestead

Given the unprecedented surge of remote work in recent years, the digital nomad lifestyle has taken the world by storm, transforming the way people travel and live. The most amazing benefit of remote work is the freedom to do your job from anywhere in the world, and camper vans are considered the best kind of vehicle for a mobile lifestyle.
With the tremendous popularity of van life, there is definitely no shortage of van conversions to get inspiration from when designing your own mobile home. However, few are as ingenious and stylish as those built by Vanpuravida.
The Chelmsford, England-based outfitter specializes in creating unique, luxury camper van conversions with bespoke layouts that are specially tailored to fit their customers' needs and desires. From rustic and traditional to sleek and modern, they can replicate whatever style you prefer inside your van for a truly unique compact living space.
Lola is the latest van conversion completed by the British company and is as spectacular as it is unique. Built on a Peugeot Boxer L3H2, this handcrafted motorhome has been specifically designed around sustainable materials, like reclaimed pallet wood, recycled plastic, and other vintage recycled materials and decor items, all of which contribute to an overall rustic look and feel. Actually, the company says this is the most sustainable of all their projects and has been a truly challenging yet rewarding experience building it.
All the interior walls and ceilings are clad in reclaimed palette wood with a weathered, aged look, echoing the rough texture and rustic feel of wood that has lived through the years. The furniture pieces are also made with distressed wood, matching the wall paneling and giving the space a worn yet elegant and welcoming appearance. Coupled with chic decor that blends vintage and rustic elements in soft colors and textures, the distressed elements create a warm and relaxed atmosphere reminiscent of an English cottage.
As for the layout, the designers used the available square footage to squeeze in as much functionality as possible without making the interior feel cramped. Starting from the van's cabin, the original triple seating configuration in the front of the Peugeot has been converted to two single seats. The passenger seat has been mounted on a swivel plate so that it can turn around and be used for lounging and dining.
Normally, the Andes layout includes a dinette area behind the driver seat, but for Lola, the designers transformed it into a comfortable sofa that can be used as an extra sleeping space if needed. Under the sofa, some recycled vegetable baskets that keep with the overall vintage theme of the van serve as storage space. They are mounted on drawer runners for ease of use and convenience.
A Lagun swiveling table with a wooden top can be found next to the sofa to maintain the dining functionality of the space. The swivel passenger seat offers additional seating.
This van conversion was commissioned by a client who loves cooking, so a large and well-equipped kitchen was a priority. It is fitted with custom cabinets that offer plenty of space for all the cooking essentials and a gorgeous live-edge countertop. A copper faucet and intricate tiled backsplash enhance the vintage look.
Countertop space is a precious commodity in any camper van, regardless of the size of the kitchen, so the designers added a fold-down extension that increases the length of the kitchen workspace. A large farmhouse sink, an oven, and a two-hob cooktop will enable the owner to cook any meal they crave.
The bed at the rear of the van is built on a raised platform and is 110 cm wide (43.3 inches), offering a comfortable place to sleep. A generous garage space can be found underneath, accessible both from the inside and the outside of the van.
Storage space was also high on the list of priorities for this van conversion. There are three overhead cabinets above the sofa, the recycled vegetable crates underneath, a large over-cab storage area, and the rear garage, so plenty of space to stow away personal belongings and keep the interior clean and uncluttered.
Other noteworthy details include integrated flynets for all the windows, plus a sliding net for the main side door, a 12V air conditioner with a smart switch, solar power, and a 460Ah battery for off-grid mobile living.
From the French vintage switches to the copper curtain railings, vintage decor items, and the beautiful fairy lights, every little detail inside the Lola camper van is carefully picked to enhance the overall feeling of a rustic, inviting homestead.
It is based on Vanpuravida's Andes layout and offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and functionality. The most striking aspect of this custom conversion is its stunning, shabby chic interior that harmoniously combines coziness with sophistication to make you feel at home wherever your adventures take you.
Due to the obvious space limitations in camper vans, builders typically fit the interior with multifunctional furniture, so usually, there is a dinette that doubles as a lounge area or transforms into a bed when located at the back of the van. It's quite unusual to have both a sofa and a bed inside a camper van, but the team at Vanpuravida somehow managed to include both and make the Lola van feel more like a home.
The attention to detail is noticeable in every corner of this van, including the adjacent shower room, which boasts a blue honeycomb-patterned wall, a bespoke shower head with copper pipes, and a neat niche shelf for toiletries. A portable toilet is also included and fits perfectly between the bed platform and the boiler.
