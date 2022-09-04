Hamann Will Sell You a Diesel-Powered BMW 3 Series for the Price of a New 540i xDrive

Ah, yes, the world of tuning, where few things make sense, and pricing is one of them, as certain companies do charge a lot of money for their upgrades. We’re not even talking about full-blown exotics, which would have made sense, but rather a diesel-powered BMW 3 Series Touring in this case.
The premium compact wagon bears the signature of Hamann, which gave it a few aftermarket gizmos. The tailpipe covers in black ceramic coating, lowering springs, and 20-inch wheels, which look rather nice, to be honest, are the only things that they did to the exterior, unless you count those in-your-face decals on the sides and the tuner’s logos that have replaced the BMW roundels.
Don’t expect anything dramatic inside either, where they only mention a few things, such as the black anodized aluminum pedals and footrest, and floor mats said to be exclusive. Elsewhere, the car has the Hamann emblem sitting in the middle of the steering wheel, which is where the automaker’s logo is normally found and bears the tuner’s name on the center console too, right in front of the gear shifter.
Besides these, the pictured BMW 3 Series does feature a lot of things from the factory, including many options, which were detailed by Hamann on their official website here. They also admit that they haven’t had their way with the engine at all, meaning that you are still looking at the 2.0-liter turbodiesel normally powering the 320d variant, rated at 190 ps (187 hp / 140 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque.
As for the pricing, you're expected to pay €64,950 for this five-door 3er, which equals to a little over $65,000 at the current exchange rates. For that kind of money, you could get a brand-new BMW 540i xDrive Sedan in the United States, which carries an MSRP of $63,900, though this 3 Series isn’t for sale in our market, but in Germany.
