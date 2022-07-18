Police in the Czech Republic Received 10 BMW 540i xDrive Touring Units to Catch Speeders

The Czech police fleet is undergoing a major overhaul, and older models are being replaced by new, more powerful BMW station wagons.
The Czech Republic's police force has recently taken delivery of the first ten of a total of seventy BMW 540i xDrive Touring vehicles. They will be used for monitoring traffic on the country's roads and motorways.
The cars are equipped with two ANPR cameras that measure the target vehicle’s speed and identify it based on a number plate recognition feature. The cameras are mounted in front and behind the police vehicle. The system records the video frames as well as individual measurements and stores them.
The internal SSD memory contains images of the vehicle captured in traffic, its registration number, GPS position, start, and end date and time of the measurement, speed, set speed limit, name of the officer on duty, and other data. This way, the police collect data to combat speeding complaints. There is also a special audible warning device and special equipment for the traffic police.
And if the new radar-equipped cars register a speeding motorist, it would be a mistake for them to try to flee. With its 245 kW / 333 hp (338 ps), 450 Newton-meter (332 ft-lb) turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive, and eight-speed automatic transmission, the BMW 540i xDrive Touring would easily catch up with most cars.
Of the first ten units handed over by Prague-based dealer Stratos Auto, five are in the distinctive police colors and five are painted in dark colors so as not to stand out in traffic. All cars are prepared for special tasks on Czech roads and motorways.
The Czech Republic Police adds that it will receive a total of seventy new BMW 540i xDrive Touring vehicles under contract. Forty of them will wear the typical police colors, while the other thirty will operate undercover to catch speeders and dangerous drivers.
