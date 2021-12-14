Hagerty Releases 2022 Bull Market List of Cars to Buy Now Before They Skyrocket

Every year, Hagerty releases their Bull Market list of affordable and attainable dream cars. They think each of these will appreciate in value over the next few years and, after seeing the list, we can't help but agree.
Why is Hagerty the authority in a space like this? Well, we'll let them tell you. "The Hagerty Automotive Intelligence team uses some of the most exhaustive data in the industry—price guide research, owner demographics, private sales, public auctions both online and in person, and import/export numbers."
They also cite the move that Gen X and Millennials are making in the market as the reason that some of their cars made this list.
About the list, one car, the Ferrari Dino is currently worth something in the neighborhood of $366,000-$402,500. That's the highest dollar amount on this list but Hagerty says that they expect it to climb soon. Part of that is due to renewed demand but the other is just how good it is to drive.
"If they had made just a hundred of these, they would sell for millions of dollars a copy, but they didn’t." That's a big key there. The Dino isn't considered anything like the super-rare Ferrari's of the day. It's just not as hallowed, but it's still an incredible driver's car.
On the other end of the price and speed scale is the Suzuki Samurai Convertible. As they rightly point out, it's a great vehicle for a number of reasons. It's fun, it's inexpensive to maintain, and it can be had in excellent condition for $10,000.
These little trucklets are about as tough as it gets too. Parts are easy to find and they'll literally out-Jeep a Jeep in the right conditions. Last year, the Samurai grew in value by about 5%. That's better than a lot of other assets and you can drive it. Anywhere.
The Porsche 968, the Mercedes-Benz 230 SL, and the Cadillac DeVille checked all the right boxes to make it on the exclusive list, while the 2010 Tesla Roadster is the youngest of them all.
They also cite the move that Gen X and Millennials are making in the market as the reason that some of their cars made this list.
About the list, one car, the Ferrari Dino is currently worth something in the neighborhood of $366,000-$402,500. That's the highest dollar amount on this list but Hagerty says that they expect it to climb soon. Part of that is due to renewed demand but the other is just how good it is to drive.
"If they had made just a hundred of these, they would sell for millions of dollars a copy, but they didn’t." That's a big key there. The Dino isn't considered anything like the super-rare Ferrari's of the day. It's just not as hallowed, but it's still an incredible driver's car.
On the other end of the price and speed scale is the Suzuki Samurai Convertible. As they rightly point out, it's a great vehicle for a number of reasons. It's fun, it's inexpensive to maintain, and it can be had in excellent condition for $10,000.
These little trucklets are about as tough as it gets too. Parts are easy to find and they'll literally out-Jeep a Jeep in the right conditions. Last year, the Samurai grew in value by about 5%. That's better than a lot of other assets and you can drive it. Anywhere.
The Porsche 968, the Mercedes-Benz 230 SL, and the Cadillac DeVille checked all the right boxes to make it on the exclusive list, while the 2010 Tesla Roadster is the youngest of them all.