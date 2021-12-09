Rare Ferrari 412 Owned by NBA Icon Moses Malone Returns from the Dead, Still Gorgeous

3 Remembering the Alfa Romeo Busso V6, One of the Best-Sounding Engines Ever Built

If you’re in the market looking for a celebrity-owned ride and wouldn’t mind a project car that still needs a few fixes here and there, here’s something you might like. 10 photos



The vehicle itself comes with both good news and bad news, so it’s not a



The 302 (4.9-liter) V12 engine under the hood is no longer running, but of course, it’s the original unit that came with the car. eBay seller



The paint exhibits a few scratches and imperfections here and there, so if you’re aiming for a perfect 10, then a repaint is absolutely needed. But of course, the rust isn’t a problem on this car, so the refresh should be pretty simple.



Stored in a garage for its entire life, the car was ordered with a red leather interior, still original and in a pretty good shape, and it also features the original Ferrari wheels, the Alpine sound system ordered by Moses Malone, and the full documentation. As a result, the owner should be able to produce evidence the car has indeed been owned by the NBA legend, and this is quite important given the Ferrari 412 itself is pretty rare.



The Italian brand started the production of the



Clearly, this is a rare occasion to own an iconic car model owned by an iconic NBA star, so it goes without saying the price can’t be low. The auction is currently under way, with the top bid already exceeding $20,000. The bidding wars are projected to come to an end in approximately 3 days, so expect the price to go up substantially as the auction gets more exposure.



