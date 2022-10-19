Gulfstream’s Flagship G700 Gearing up for Its World Tour, Flaunting a Luxury Interior

This year’s BAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Orlando, Florida, is coming to an end on October 20, but for Gulfstream’s flagship, the G700, this is just the beginning. After two of these aircraft made an appearance at the event, they are gearing up for a world tour.
It takes thousands of flight hours for a new business jet to finally be launched on the market, and this includes a world tour where it is showcased to customers. Two G700 production test aircraft have reached the point where they’re ready for that, and their world tour will include 20 cities on six continents.
After being displayed in Orlando, they will also make an appearance at the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) Show in Dubai, and the Bahrain International Airshow, as part of this extensive tour.
The flagship jets are fully outfitted, and will be flaunting what Gulfstream claims is “one of the most stunning interiors in business aviation.” This includes a new, award-winning seat design, a grand suite with a luxury, fixed bed and a generous lavatory with a full vanity and shower.
The G700 cabin also boasts the only ultra-galley in the industry, offering more than 10 feet (3 meters) of counter space. Add to that the lowest cabin altitude available (2,916 ft/889 meters at 41,000 ft/12,497 meters) and a dynamic lighting feature based on the circadian system, and you’ve got one of the most comfortable passenger experiences possible.
These two production test aircraft first took to the sky last year, the first one in April and the second one in September. After the NBAA-BACE, they will be flying to destinations all over the world, from South America to Australia.
Offering a long range of up to 8,631 miles (13,890 km), the G700 can be configured for 13 or eight passengers.
